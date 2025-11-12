Azerbaijan and Botswana establish diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Botswana have officially established diplomatic relations, according to Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the mission's social media post, on November 11, 2025, in New York, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, and Botswana's Permanent Representative, Charles Masole, signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The document stresses that both governments are guided by the UN Charter and universally recognized norms and principles of international law, in particular those relating to sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.

The permanent representatives also signed a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General requesting the circulation of the Joint Communiqué as a UN document.

