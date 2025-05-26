Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss boosting interparliamentary cooperation

The Egyptian Senate Speaker familiarized himself with the Heydar Aliyev Museum and signed the Memorial Book, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Praising the high level relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that these ties are built on genuine friendship.

The discussion covered a range of bilateral cooperation areas, including political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Both sides acknowledged the crucial role of reciprocal visits and high-level meetings—particularly between the heads of state—in enhancing ties. The relations between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt based on mutual respect and trust have significantly contributed to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

The two also noted the substantial potential for further expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Gafarova highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary collaboration and recalled her official visit to Egypt in 2023, stressing the significance of the meetings held during that trip.

Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq said he was delighted to be in Azerbaijan and the Milli Majlis, and shared his impressions of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the discussions they held.

Noting that Egypt and Azerbaijan are now in the “golden age” of their relations, the Egyptian Senate Speaker attributed this progress to the strong personal ties, reciprocal visits, and ongoing communication between the two Presidents.

Both parties welcomed the ongoing joint activities and mutual support within the frameworks of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Gafarova also provided insight into activity of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, pointing out that it was established on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.