Azerbaijan and Ethiopia enhance climate collaboration, targeting COP32 goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 27, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, met with Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and President-Designate of COP32.

Noting that the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali featured discussions on exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of UN climate conferences (COP), the head of the Presidential Administration affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Ethiopia, following the instructions of the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Samir Nuriyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts undertaken by the country within the framework of COP29 under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership in organizational, logistics, and communications, emphasizing that the COP29 adopted several landmark decisions.

Gedion Timothewos Hessebon commended the excellent organization of COP29 by Azerbaijan, adding that the country has managed to leave behind a rich legacy.

The Minister expressed Ethiopia's keenness in collaborating with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP32, praising the country's organizational, logistical and substantive support to Ethiopia in this regard.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change” signed between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries during the visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is set to take place in Azerbaijan in 2026.

News.Az