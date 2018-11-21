Azerbaijan and EU to discuss trade cooperation at Baku meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next round of negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be held in Baku on 4-6 December.

Report informs citing head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas that trade cooperation will be the main topic of the events.

"We expect a large delegation from Brussels to be led by the representative of the European Commission for Trade Petros Sormelis . Luc Devigne, deputy managing director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service, will also arrive in Baku. The meeting will discuss a number of issues, including political issues. However, the main topic of this round of negotiations is trade , " he said.

According to the Ambassador, a meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Subcommittee on trade will also be held in Baku on December 6.

