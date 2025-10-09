Azerbaijan and Georgia explore deeper military cooperation in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Chikovani, in Ankara on Thursday to discuss defense relations between the two countries and the current military-political situation in the region.

The meeting highlighted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia contributes to peace, stability, and security in the region, and that high-level meetings of heads of state play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The ministers noted that regular mutual visits and meetings in various formats clearly reflect the high level of cooperation in the military sphere, alongside other areas of collaboration.

During discussions on the ongoing regional military-political situation, the ministers emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in both trilateral and bilateral formats to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future for both nations.

The meeting concluded with exploration of new prospects for military collaboration between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The ministers stressed the importance of increasing the frequency of joint exercises to facilitate experience sharing and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Hasanov is in Ankara to participate in the 12th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish defense ministers.

News.Az