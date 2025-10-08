Azerbaijan and Georgia strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cybersecurity specialists from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia have met in Tbilisi to discuss further developing cooperation in the field, explore new perspectives, and implement joint projects between the two countries.

The meeting, attended by Lieutenant Colonel Elshan Hasanov, chief of the Cybersecurity Service at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, and Luka Mgeladze, head of the Cybersecurity Bureau at the Georgian Ministry of Defense, emphasized the importance of such exchanges for sharing mutual experience, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The meeting was held as part of the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Following the discussions, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the David Agmashenebeli Georgian National Defense Academy to observe cadets studying computer science.

The delegation also paid respects at the monument to Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and at the Shindisi Memorial commemorating Georgian soldiers.

