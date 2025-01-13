Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and Military Prosecutor's Office sign joint action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and Military Prosecutor's Office signed a joint action plan for 2025 to strengthen the rule of law and military discipline, and to prevent crimes in the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry .

According to the plan, the date, venue, and persons responsible for joint activities to be held during 2025 were determined.At the meetings to be organized with servicemen during 2025 in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, it is planned to conduct relevant activities aimed at improving the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthening discipline and rule of law, as well as eliminating existing problems and other activities.

