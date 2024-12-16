Azerbaijan and Holy See discuss potential for multilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

The meeting began with one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded session with the participation of both countries' delegations.The discussions focused on prospects for developing current bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, as well as regional and international security issues.The parties hailed the dynamics of reciprocal visits and contacts between the two countries, which have made a significant contribution to their ongoing cooperation across political, cultural, and humanitarian domains. They commended the importance of the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the Vatican for bilateral relations. The two sides also recalled the visits of Pope John Paul II to Azerbaijan in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016, expressing confidence that reciprocal visits would continue to be regular.The parties lauded the active participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, in the restoration of cultural monuments of international importance located in many regions of the world, including within the territory of the Holy See.FM Bayramov underlined that these efforts are a continuation of Azerbaijan's experience and activities in promoting multiculturalism, as well as the country’s eagerness to develop cooperation with the Holy See in this area.Highlighting the outcomes of COP29, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Archbishop on the Baku Global Summit of World Religious Leaders, successfully held within the conference, alongside a number of pivotal events and initiatives.The meeting also addressed the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the state of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ongoing efforts by the delimitation commissions.The Foreign Minister emphasized that, while significant progress has been made in advancing the peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan, the continuation of territorial claims against the country in the Constitution of Armenia and other legislative acts, as well as the rapid militarization of Armenia, pose a threat to regional peace and security.Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the consecration of the Catholic Church to be built in honor of John Paul II and expressed his gratitude for the conditions created for the construction of the church.The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az