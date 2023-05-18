Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss expansion of cooperation in various areas

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Sándor Lezsák, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the exceptional services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, in the history of national statehood of Azerbaijan as well as his historical role in preserving the country`s independence and strengthening its statehood.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Hungary are friendly countries, Gafarova said that last year marked the 30thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sahiba Gafarova also underlined the importance of the Joint Declaration on the deepening of strategic partnership signed as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Hungary on January 30, 2023.

The sides also noted the important role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, including Hungary.

Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Sándor Lezsák hailed the political activity of the great son of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the international arena as well as relations between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

