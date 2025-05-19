Azerbaijan and Israel discuss future of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently on an official visit to Tel Aviv, Israel.

As part of the visit, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Israel Katz, Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, and Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the meetings, the sides hailed the high level relations between Azerbaijani and Israeli relations, and had a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation.

As part of the official visit, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Director General Agil Gurbanov met with Amir Baram, Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, the sides discussed the implemented measures and future plans for expanding cooperation in the military-technical and military-educational spheres.

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership also visited the Main Operations Center of the Israel Defense Forces and were briefed on the ongoing work.

News.Az