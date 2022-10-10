Azerbaijan and Moldova are friends and partners: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Moldova are friends and partners, President Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that we will work on ways to step up our cooperation in the coming years, because in addition to such good political relations, we should definitely explore opportunities in other sectors,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

One of the important issues on the global agenda is energy security, said President Aliyev, adding. “We have already addressed these issues through our representatives. Of course, we will also discuss the current situation and what needs to be done to start cooperation in those areas. There are many other areas, and I believe there will be great opportunities to expand our bilateral agenda. Of course, given the very strong political relations, this should be the case.”

News.Az