Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss cooperation development prospects

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, held a meeting with Serghei Mihov, the State Secretary of Moldova's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting revolved around political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijani-Moldovan cooperation, prospects for the development of relations, as well as regional and international matters, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recalling his meeting with Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, during his participation in the Munich Security Conference, Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of such contacts and the mechanism of political consultations in fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The parties emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral interaction, and the importance of evolving prospects of partnership, especially in energy security.

The two also underscored the essential role of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in terms of discussing prospects for collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, and investments.

The meeting also touched upon the other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Moldova. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Moldovan delegation was headed by State Secretary Serghei Mihov.

News.Az