Azerbaijan and Pakistan mull state of military cooperation and ink final protocol

The "10th Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group Level Meeting" between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, military education and science, operational planning, conducting joint exercises, and other topics of interest were exchanged in detail at the meeting.

After signing the final protocol of the meeting, mutual gifts were presented and a commemorative photo was taken.

