Azerbaijan and Qatar establish business council

An agreement on the establishment of a joint Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council was signed in Qatar.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov and Board Member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) Ali Bin Abdullatif Al Misned, the agency told News.Az.

The Council will become a platform where the general state and future directions of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries will be discussed, and business ties between entrepreneurs will be promoted.

In order to further develop bilateral trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, the Business Council will support the initiatives of entrepreneurs, promote the establishment of direct ties between the two countries’ businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, organize mutual visits, meetings, joint seminars and round tables with the participation of entrepreneurs, and promote the development of economic relations.

