Warren Buffett, NBA star Stephen Curry team up for charity lunch

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Warren Buffett is bringing back his famed charity lunch, this time with a high-profile twist.

The 95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman will be joined by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, four-time champion and two-time MVP, along with author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, for a new fundraising auction that pairs the investing icon with celebrity appeal.

“Over the years, I’ve seen how the business community and innovative nonprofits can work together to create real change,” Buffett said. “I’ve always believed in supporting organizations making a meaningful difference.

This event is about coming together again — in a new way — with people I admire, to support work that truly matters. Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I’m very happy to be part of.”

Online bidding for the lunch will open May 7 at 7:30 p.m. PDT on eBay and run through May 14 at 7:30 p.m. PDT, with proceeds benefiting Glide Foundation and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, a charitable group founded by the Curry family focused on childhood literacy, nutrition and active lifestyles. San Francisco-based Glide provides services for vulnerable populations, including meals, shelter, healthcare testing and job training. The winning bidder — along with up to seven guests — will join Buffett and the Currys for an exclusive lunch in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 24. Proceeds from the auction will be split evenly between the two charities. Buffett last hosted the lunch in 2022, capping a two-decade run that raised millions of dollars for charity. The auction reached an all-time high winning bid of $19 million in 2022 and has generated more than $50 million in total. Previous winners have included prominent money managers such as David Einhorn, while Ted Weschler — now an investment manager at Berkshire — was among those who famously paid millions for the opportunity. Buffett stepped down as Berkshire’s CEO at the beginning of 2026 after six decades running the conglomerate. He remains chairman of the firm.

News.Az