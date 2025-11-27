Azerbaijan and San Marino mull current bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met San Marino’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition Luca Beccari in Rome on Thursday to discuss the current state and prospects of relations between the two countries.

The sides highlighted opportunities to expand political dialogue, activate the mechanism of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and San Marino, intensify reciprocal visits and develop cooperation across various fields, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers expressed mutual interest in deepening economic and trade ties, exploring investment opportunities and promoting cooperation in tourism, education and humanitarian spheres.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, the normalisation process with Armenia, including agreements reached within the framework of the Washington summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation within international organisations and discussions on the situation in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

