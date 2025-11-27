Baku and Rome explore strategic partnership during FM's visit to Italy

“Productive exchanges covered political dialogue, energy security, trade, connectivity, education, culture and joint initiatives in multilateral fora. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of high-level visits, including President Sergio Mattarella’s recent trip to Azerbaijan and the opening of the new Italy–Azerbaijan University campus — a strong testament to our expanding cooperation in innovation and education,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its X account, News.Az reports.

The ministers also reviewed regional developments. Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process and the progress achieved following the 8 August Washington Summit between the two countries’ leaders.

The meeting additionally covered opportunities for Italian companies to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan and Italy remain committed to deepening their strategic partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation across all sectors,” the Foreign Ministry said.