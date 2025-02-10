Azerbaijan and Slovenia discuss potential cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, held a meeting with Marko Štucin, the State Secretary at Slovenia's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The meeting featured discussions on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, as well as regional and international security matters, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recalling his meeting with his counterpart Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of such contacts in facilitating discussions on prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and stressed the significance of promoting dialogue in this regard.

FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan was represented at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister at the Bled Strategic Forum held in Slovenia last year, adding that the Forum provided a vital platform for exchanging views between the officials, representatives of think tanks and media outlets.

The meeting stressed the need to take advantage of the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy security, trade, business, transport and communications, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's strategic position in the Middle Corridor has helped unlock these opportunities.

The meeting also addressed the cooperation between the countries in education and humanitarian domains. Minister Bayramov highlighted the Azerbaijani compatriots’ contribution to the liberation of Slovenia during the World War II, especially such heroes as the legendary Mehdi Huseynzade (Mikhaylo), noting that this provides a foundation for stronger ties between the two peoples.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as demining efforts.

Highlighting the current state of normalization of relations and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to the fact that despite the progress achieved and agreed provisions, the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution, as well as the rapid armament of this country in the spirit of revanchism, pose a threat to regional peacebuilding.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

