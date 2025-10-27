Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss regional security, deepen alliance ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci in Baku on Monday to discuss issues stemming from the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance, as well as regional and international security matters.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the historic Shusha Declaration, which formalized the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, noting that it reflects the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two nations, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation across political, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, communications, and cultural–humanitarian sectors under the framework of their multidimensional alliance, in line with directives from their leaders.

The meeting also praised Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s joint efforts in international organizations, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), described as “our family.” The officials expressed confidence that this year’s OTS summit in Gabala would help further strengthen the organization.

Bayramov provided detailed updates on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process and its various aspects, as well as issues arising from the Washington summit.

The two sides also exchanged views on ongoing efforts in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip, Syria, and African countries, along with other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

On the same day, Azerbaijan and Türkiye held another round of political consultations. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci.

