Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange mutual experience in military information field

Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army hosts meeting with the delegation of the Press and Public Relations Office of the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

The Chief of the Press Service of Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov delivered an extensive report on the Communication Strategy of the Ministry, approved by the relevant decision of the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. He noted the success achieved in the field of information during the 44-day Patriotic War, resulted in the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, the subsequent military operations, and the measures taken to fight disinformation.

Then, the representatives of the fraternal country presented a briefing on the work done in the field of communication in the Turkish Armed Forces.

The meeting exchanged detailed views on the organization of strategic communication, press and public relations work in the armies of both countries. The sides discussed the prospects for the development of joint cooperation in the field of military information.

In the end, the Turkish representatives got acquainted with the activities of the Press Service, Military Publishing House, "Azərbaycan Ordusu" newspaper editorial office, and the Center for Documentary and Educational Films of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az