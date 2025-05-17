Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore deeper economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel discussion focused on the development of trade and economic relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was held in Türkiye’s Afyonkarahisar province.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ankara, Rashad Mammadov, attended the event which highlighted detailed information on investment environment of Azerbaijan and broad opportunities utilized by foreign investors in the country, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The discussion was moderated by famous journalist Sezer Küçükkurt. Notable speakers in the session included Javid Abdullayev, Chief Advisor of the Azerbaijan Trade Mission in Turkiye Mustafa; Ali Çelikten, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Afyonkarahisar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Önder Artuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Artuk Group of Companies, who voiced ideas and initiatives aimed at deepening economic relations between the fraternal countries.

Sharing insights into the unbreakable bonds of fraternity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the speakers proposed discussing new areas of cooperation with Azerbaijani companies.

Javid Abdullayev highlighted the advantages provided to investors implementing projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and called the Turkish businessmen to more thoroughly evaluate the market opportunities of Azerbaijan.

The speakers also expressed confidence that the opening of the Zangezur corridor would mark a new milestone for economic cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az