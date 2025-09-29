Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore human rights cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 29, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with a delegation led by Fahrettin Altun, Chairman of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution, in Baku.

The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on common history, language, religion, national-spiritual values of both peoples, and that two countries, guided by the slogan of National Leader Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states", are always next to each other, News.Az reports citing local media.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underlined that today, the fact that interstate relations have reached the level of alliance is the result of the fraternal relations between the heads of state based on mutual respect and trust.

During the conversation, Sahiba Gafarova noted that there are broad relations between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and that both parliaments successfully collaborate both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting highlighted the close cooperation between the Ombudsman and the Milli Majlis. The close cooperation between the Office of the Ombudsman (Human Rights Commissioner) of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye was also lauded as a commendable fact.

Chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun hailed Azerbaijan’s accomplishments and the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“The double standards prevailing in the world in modern times encourage us to further strengthen our cooperation at the international level and intensify joint activities to combat it,” he noted.

The meeting stressed the importance of international cooperation in the field of human rights, as well as the crucial role of legislative authorities in this area.

