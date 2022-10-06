Azerbaijan and Türkiye have great opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector: Minister

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have great opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during his meeting with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Fatih Donmez, News.az reports.

Both sides discussed activities of working groups on hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency, the electricity market, and regulatory issues within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

News.Az