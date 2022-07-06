Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed Energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan released information, News.az reports.

It is reported that the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the energy sector.

"The importance of establishing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy and diversifying schemes for the delivery of energy carriers to international markets was emphasized," the ministry said.

It was reported that a significant event in Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan energy cooperation was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the joint exploration, development and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources of the "Dostluq" field in the Caspian Sea in January 2021.

News.Az