Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO
- 08 Aug 2017 10:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhammedov is visiting Azerbaijan.
As part of the visit he held a one-on-one and an expanded meeting with the president of Azerbaijan.
A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
News.Az