Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhammedov is visiting Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit he held a one-on-one and an expanded meeting with the president of Azerbaijan. 

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      