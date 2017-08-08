Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign documents - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhammedov is visiting Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit he held a one-on-one and an expanded meeting with the president of Azerbaijan.

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

News.Az

