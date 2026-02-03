Azerbaijan and UAE discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense leadership is currently on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov met with Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Discussions focused on the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation in the military sphere. It was noted that joint exercises and reciprocal visits contribute to the expansion of military relations between the two countries. The parties held an in-depth exchange of views on matters of mutual interest in the military, military-technical, and military education realms.

Furthermore, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army Karim Valiyev met with Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces. The Chiefs of Staff highlighted the importance of the joint operational-tactical exercise “Peace Shield – 2026,” conducted with the participation of servicemen from both countries, in terms of enhancing the exchange of experience, and discussed a number of other issues.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense then participated in the high-level observer day of the "Peace Shield – 2026" joint operational-tactical exercise.

News.Az