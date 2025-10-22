Azerbaijan and Ukraine sign memorandum on humanitarian demining

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have signed a memorandum on humanitarian demining, News.Az reports. citing local media.

The document was signed between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine during the UMAC-2025 conference in Tokyo, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev announced on his X account.

“Grateful to our Azerbaijani partners for their support - together for safety and just peace!” Husyev wrote.

News.Az