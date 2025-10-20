ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured in a landmine explosion while carrying out operations in the country's liberated Khojavand district.

The incident occurred on October 20 in the village of Taghaverd, when an excavator operator accidentally triggered an anti-personnel landmine, News.Az reports, citing ANAMA.

The injured worker has been identified as Ilgar Shirinov, born in 1967. He sustained serious injuries from the blast.

Shirinov was promptly evacuated to the Khojavand District Central Hospital, where doctors amputated his right leg below the ankle. His condition is currently reported as stable.

News.Az