Azerbaijan and US have become partners in many areas over past 30 years - Chargé d'affaires

Azerbaijan and the US have become partners in many areas over the past 30 years, Chargé d'affaires of the US in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara said during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States, News.az reports.

"I am happy that we are going down this path together," he said.

In his speech, he spoke of the history of the United States' Independence and stated that the United States is a positive force in the world.

The American envoy recalled how, after WWII, the United States played a beneficial role in Europe's reconstruction: "Today, the United States is committed to supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty."

News.Az