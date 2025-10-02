Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host U-20 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee was held on October 2, News.az reports citing APA.

According to the decision of the Executive Committee, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will jointly host the final stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027.

It was noted that this historic achievement is the result of the successful sports policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the attention they have paid to the development of football in the two countries.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the members of the FIFA Executive Committee, especially to the President of the organization, Mr. Gianni Infantino, for their high trust and confidence," the statement reads.

Note that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will host the 25th edition of the U-20 World Cup, which has been held every two years since 1977. This will be the first time in the history of football that the men's World Cup will be held in Azerbaijan. Also, for the first time, the Azerbaijani men's national team will participate in the final stage of the World Cup.

Argentina has won the World Cup 6 times, Brazil 5 times. Portugal and Serbia have won the World Cup 2 times each, while Uruguay, Ghana, Spain, Russia, Germany, England, France, and Ukraine have won the trophy once each.

Europe's biggest clubs have discovered countless talented footballers from the prestigious U-20 World Cup. The 24th World Cup is currently being held in Chile, with 24 teams competing in 6 groups. The winner of the last tournament, held in Argentina in 2023, was Uruguay.

