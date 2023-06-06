Azerbaijan and World Bank to draft new Country Partnership Framework for 2023-2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with newly-appointed World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce as well as World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov congratulated members of the World Bank delegation on their appointments, wishing them success in their endeavors.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and World Bank as well as projects of technical assistance and financial support implemented by the organization in the country. Describing Azerbaijan-World Bank relations as multifaceted, the minister said that cooperation in private sector diagnostics, innovations, digital development, development of management technologies and other spheres is of great importance for Azerbaijan in terms of using the international best experience as well as bringing the modern technology and innovations to the country.

The minister highlighted the implemented measurers and achieved results regarding priorities of Azerbaijani economy, including economic diversification, development of non-oil sector, promotion of investments and constant improvement of business climate.

Rolande Pryce expressed her confidence that World Bank would continue working closely with the Azerbaijani government to help the country in achieving its strategic development goals, also sharing her thoughts on new areas of partnership. Discussions also revolved around the next steps regarding the preparation of World Bank Group’s new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan for the period of 2023-2028.

News.Az