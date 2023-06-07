Azerbaijan announces its Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee has announced its Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, News.az reports.

Rufat Hajili, Head of International Relations and Marketing Department of the National Paralympic Committee, was named the Chef de Mission of the Azerbaijan team for the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

The Paris 2024 Games will be the biggest sporting event ever organised in France. This event is set to take place over 12 magical days from 28 August to 8 September 2024, bringing together 4,400 of the world’s most outstanding Paralympic athletes. The Paralympic Games now rank among the largest sporting events in the world, with each edition attracting more and more interest from the general public.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 45-50 athletes in 7-8 sports competitions at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

News.Az