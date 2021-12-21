Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 30,365 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,758 citizens, the second one to 3,985 citizens, the third one to 22,622.

Totally, up until now, 11,097,316 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,144,676 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,645,903 people - the second dose, 1,306,737 people – the third dose.





News.Az