Azerbaijan: Another 20 families relocated to liberated Lachin city get house keys

Another 20 families (70 people), relocated to the city of Lachin under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The families were welcomed by representatives of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs, the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is included in the Eastern Zangezur region, and the Baku Maintenance Service.

A total of 315 families (1,205 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

