Azerbaijan appeals to int’l organizations over missing servicemen in Nakhchivan

The State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens and other relevant state bodies continue the necessary search work and investigation in connection with the country’s missing military servicemen in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports citing the Commission.

Given the assumption that the servicemen are being held on the territory of Armenia, an official appeal was sent to the relevant international organizations in connection with their release, according to the Commission.

Azerbaijani Army servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

