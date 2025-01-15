Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves sanitary protection zone of Dashalty State Nature Sanctuary

Photo: Wikipedia

The sanitary protection zone of Azerbaijan’s Dashalty State Nature Sanctuary has been approved.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant order on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under the order, the sanitary protection zone of the Dashalty State Nature Sanctuary has been approved on an area of 289.5 hectares, as indicated on the attached map.

