Azerbaijan, Arab States of the Gulf sign three MOUs

Azerbaijan and member states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) have signed three memorandums of understanding at a joint business forum in Baku, AzerTag reports.

The memorandums were signed between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and GCC, AZPROMO and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu, and Azerbaijan Standardization Institute and GCC Standardization Organization.

News.Az