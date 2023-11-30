Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to work out draft regulation of State Commission on border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 30, the fifth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, News.Az reports.

The parties discussed several organizational and procedural matters and proceeded with their discussion on delimitation issues, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The parties reached an initial agreement regarding the text of the Regulation on the organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The parties also agreed to start the work on the negotiation of the draft Regulation on the joint activities of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The parties also came to an agreement to intensify the meetings of the commissions.

Moreover, the parties agreed to determine the date and venue for the next meeting of the Commissions.

News.Az