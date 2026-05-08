Two drones intercepted over Bandar Abbas, Iranian media say

Two drones intercepted over Bandar Abbas, Iranian media say

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Iranian media reports say two drones targeted by air defence systems in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas may have been destroyed, although no official confirmation has yet been issued.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, local sources said air defence units engaged two drones over the city, News.Az reports.

The report added that the sounds of explosions heard in Bandar Abbas were linked to the operation of the air defence systems.

Tasnim noted that the reported incident was separate from another explosion that took place near the Bahman pier area in Qeshm.

Iranian authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the reported drone interceptions.

News.Az