India urges Bangladesh to speed up verification of illegal immigrants amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

India has asked Bangladesh to accelerate the verification process of individuals identified as illegal immigrants amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries, according to reports.

Indian authorities are pressing Dhaka to expedite the identification and confirmation of such individuals, as part of ongoing coordination efforts on border and migration issues. The request comes as both sides continue discussions over cross-border movement and documentation procedures, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

The issue of illegal immigration has been a recurring point of concern in bilateral relations, with India seeking faster cooperation from Bangladesh in verifying citizenship status and facilitating deportations where necessary.

Officials said delays in verification have complicated enforcement processes along the border, where security agencies manage large numbers of migration-related cases.

The development adds to existing strains in India-Bangladesh relations, though both sides continue to maintain official diplomatic engagement on the matter.

News.Az