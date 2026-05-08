Trump gives EU July 4 deadline to implement trade deal or face higher tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has warned the European Union that it must implement its part of a trade agreement by July 4 or face significantly higher tariffs on exports to the United States.

The announcement came after what Trump described as a “great call” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said he had been waiting for the EU to fulfill commitments made under a trade deal agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, the EU was expected to reduce tariffs on US goods, including lowering certain duties to zero, while the United States had set a baseline tariff arrangement on European exports. However, Trump said the EU had not yet fully delivered on its commitments.

He stated that if the EU fails to comply by the deadline, tariffs on European goods would be raised to much higher levels, with particular focus on sectors such as automobiles and trucks.

The US president had previously threatened to increase tariffs on EU vehicles from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing lack of progress in implementing the agreement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that discussions with Trump took place and said both sides remain committed to the trade deal and are working toward reducing trade barriers.

The agreement between the two sides was originally reached during talks in Scotland and included broader commitments on trade balance, investment flows, and tariff reductions.

Trump also said the two leaders discussed Iran during their call, with both agreeing that Tehran should not obtain nuclear weapons.

News.Az