Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs discuss peace deal at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs discuss peace deal at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

On April 12, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting in Antalya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue," the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      