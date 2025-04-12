Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs discuss peace deal at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

On April 12, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting in Antalya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue," the ministry said.