Azerbaijan, Armenia have opportunity to achieve enduring peace: NATO chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have the opportunity to achieve enduring peace, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as he made press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, News.Az reports.

Stoltenberg stressed that peace in the South Caucasus is important for the region and for transatlantic security in general.

“We encourage the peace process between the parties and hope to achieve sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.

News.Az