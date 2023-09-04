Azerbaijan army holds competitions on combat training

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2023, competitions are being held at the battalion, company, division and battery level as part of the combat training week in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main purpose of the competitions is to maintain the combat readiness of the units at a high level, to improve the practical skills of the military personnel and to increase the healthy competitive determination of the servicemen. The competitions to be held in several stages.

The winning teams will be awarded in accordance with competitions' results.

News.Az