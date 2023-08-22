Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar and Gadabay directions were subjected to fire-MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 22 from 12:00 to 12:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Azizli, Ashaghi Shorzha and Dara settlements of the Basarkechar region, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region and Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay region, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

News.Az