Azerbaijan Army positions once again were subjected to fire in the Gadabay direction

On September 16, at about 19:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Jil settlement of the Chambarak region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ayrivang settlement of the Gadabay region, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

News.Az