Azerbaijan Army servicemen participated in “Kurtaran – 2024” underwater search and rescue exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of servicemen of Azerbaijan Naval Forces participated in the "Kurtaran – 2024" underwater search and rescue exercises held in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

During the exercises, the tasks on searching for the sunken submarine using robots, assessing its state, providing the crew with food and medical supplies through divers, rescuing were accomplished by search and rescue ships.

Moreover, activities on evacuation of the crew of the wrecked ship on the water were carried out with high professionalism by dropping necessary supplies from airplanes, performing parachute jumps into the sea.

"Kurtaran – 2024" international exercises involved 52 representatives from 17 countries.

News.Az