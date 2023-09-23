Azerbaijan Army Units neutralized only legitimate military targets by using high-precision weapons during local anti-terrorist measures, says Defense Ministry spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are currently at one of the abandoned fighting positions located in the vicinity of the city of Shusha, which belonged to the illegal Armenian armed formations during the implementation of the local anti-terrorist measures,” Chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov told journalists, News.az reports.

According to him, during the local anti-terrorist measures, the Azerbaijan Army units had neutralized only legitimate military targets, using high-precision weapons. He noted that the Azerbaijani Army had completed all the objectives in less than 24 hours. As a result, the agreement was reached with the illegal Armenian armed formations.

“Under the agreement, the process of disarmament of the illegal Armenian armed formations is being implemented. The demining process in the area carried out by the Azerbaijan Army is also underway,” Eyvazov added.

News.Az