Azerbaijan arranges fireworks show to celebrate Lachin City Day (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A grandiose fireworks display has been arranged on the occasion of the first celebration of the Lachin City Day.

A broad program has been prepared by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Lachin city, liberated from occupation, on August 26-27, 2023, News.Az reports.

Thus, the events, which will last two days, will cover the entire city center, including Flag Square, the embankment of the Khakari River, and the picturesque terrace of the new boulevard.

The Days of Cities were established in the territories liberated from occupation to perpetuate the historic victory gained during the 44-day Second Karabakh War upon the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023.

The Azerbaijani army took full control of Lachin city along with the adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages on August 26, 2022.

News.Az

News.Az