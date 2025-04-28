Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairmanship of the Global South NGO Platform has been granted to Azerbaijan with the consent of NGOs from 116 countries.

The decision was announced at the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The head of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Ramil Isgandarli, has been elected as the temporary Secretary General of the Global South NGO Platform for a period of 1 year. During this period, the internal structure of the organization will be made.

The General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform will be held in 2026.

News.Az